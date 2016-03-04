Factbox: Examiner reports on U.S. bankruptcies, their success and cost

(Reuters) - From Enron to Lehman Brothers and now the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, reports by court-appointed examiners have dug into possible frauds and conflicts of interest that led to billions of dollars in investor losses.

But the jury is still out on their effectiveness for resolving complex Chapter 11 cases such as Caesars, with its allegations that the private-equity backed parent stripped its operating unit of its best casinos and left it bankrupt.

Examiners may help pinpoint wrongdoing, but their reports are not binding, can burn through tens of millions of dollars and often hinder negotiations rather than help.

The bankruptcy code requires an examiner in big corporate bankruptcies if requested, but research by Temple University Law School professor Jonathan Lipson shows they have been appointed in under 10 percent of qualifying Chapter 11 cases.

Following is a look at some of the most significant examiners’ reports in recent corporate history:

DYNEGY INC, 2012

Examiner Susheel Kirpalani, a prominent bankruptcy attorney of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said Dynegy Inc harmed creditors by fraudulently transferring some coal-powered plant assets to itself before putting a unit into bankruptcy, and urged that the transfer be reversed. Bondholders ended up getting a more favorable recovery.

RESIDENTIAL CAPITAL, 2012

Retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Arthur Gonzalez and his team spent 10 months investigating ResCap’s dealings with parent Ally Financial Inc. Ally ended up reaching a $2.1 billion settlement with ResCap and its creditors just before the 2,200 page report was to be released. The investigation cost $90 million, nearly three times as much as estimated at the outset.

TRIBUNE COMPANY, 2010

Tribune Co’s exit from bankruptcy collapsed in July 2010 after examiner Kenneth Klee, a Los Angeles attorney and UCLA law professor, identified possible claims tied to the publisher’s $8.2 billion leveraged buyout. The report blew up a settlement among creditors and sparked litigation by junior creditors. The 1,400-page report, completed in less than 3 months, cost about $12 million.

LEHMAN BROTHERS HOLDINGS INC, 2010

Examiner Anton Valukas of Jenner & Block issued a 2,200-page report to the bankruptcy court on the failure of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, by far the largest and most complex bankruptcy ever. The investigation cost the estate over $100 million and took a year to complete.

WASHINGTON MUTUAL INC, 2010

A 353-page examiner’s report into the collapse of Washington Mutual Inc extinguished hopes of stockholders that it would unearth billions of dollars of hidden value or smoking gun evidence the government wrongly seized its banking operation. The report cost $6.3 million and took less than three months to complete, but it still took another year and a half for the company to reach a deal with shareholders and win confirmation of the bankruptcy plan.

ENRON, 2006

The nearly 2,000-page report by Neal Batson, an Atlanta lawyer, found that Enron violated accounting rules in a wide array of transactions that misrepresented its true financial performance and shifted billions of dollars in assets off the books. It cost over $100 million.