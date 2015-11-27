FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars appeals ruling on $364 million pension liability
November 27, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Caesars appeals ruling on $364 million pension liability

Tracy Rucinski

2 Min Read

Passengers leave the cabin after riding the 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, in Las Vegas, Nevada April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp (CEC) has appealed a ruling that would enforce payments of nearly $364 million in pension liabilities, according to court documents filed this week.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Corp (CEOC) had asked the bankruptcy court to shield its parent from liability demands by the National Retirement Fund, a pension fund that covers thousands of employees across five affiliated Caesars companies.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar denied that request earlier this month, saying that CEOC’s bankruptcy does not protect its parent. Bankruptcy court decisions are subject to review by federal district courts.

The dispute is one of many Caesars faces in its $18 billion Chapter 11 case and it is not the first time that Goldgar has denied a request to protect its parent from creditors’ claims.

In July, Goldgar decided to allow lawsuits from hedge fund creditors against the parent to proceed. Caesars appealed the ruling but it was later upheld by U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman.

Caesars’ lawyers have argued that claims against CEC could jeopardize the parent’s ability to contribute cash to a reorganization plan to pull the casino group out of bankruptcy.

The appeal against the National Retirement Fund decision will be heard by Judge Sharon Coleman of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois.

The bankruptcy case is In re Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-1145.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
