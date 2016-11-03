The marquee sign at Caesars Palace hotel is seen on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

CHICAGO Caesars Entertainment Corp's (CZR.O) main casino operating unit has begun a process to raise up to $3.8 billion of cash needed to exit a contentious two-year bankruptcy, according to a court filing late Wednesday.

After more than a year of legal wrangling, the Caesars subsidiary last month secured support from the vast majority of its creditors for a wide-ranging plan to emerge from bankruptcy early next year.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC) filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2015 with $18 billion of debt and allegations by creditors that its parent looted the unit prior to the bankruptcy.

The Caesars parent has promised to contribute some $5 billion to CEOC's reorganization plan in exchange for creditors dropping billions of dollars of claims.

"If confirmed by the court, the plan requires that (CEOC)raise approximately $3.0 billion to $3.8 billion of cash from third-party exit financing," the company said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago.

CEOC said the financing is a condition to fund creditor recoveries under the plan, "among other things" which it did not specify.

The casino group asked for court approval to retain financial adviser and investment banker Millstein & Co to oversee the process.

Millstein, which has advised CEOC throughout its bankruptcy, will assist the company "in obtaining such exit financing in a timely manner and on favorable terms," the company said.

The motion will go before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar at a hearing on Nov. 16.

