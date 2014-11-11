FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caesars lining up creditors for January bankruptcy-Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 11, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Caesars lining up creditors for January bankruptcy-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Debt-strapped casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with key senior creditors on the outline of a restructuring plan that includes a prearranged bankruptcy for its largest unit as soon as January, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Caesars shares rose about 3 percent to $11.50 in extended trading on Tuesday.

Under the plan being negotiated by first-lien bondholders, including Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp and Pacific Investment Management Co, the casino company would put its Caesars Entertainment Operating Co unit into Chapter 11 proceedings as soon as Jan. 14, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1yw6aY8)

Caesars closed its Showboat casino in August because of falling revenue and high property tax in Atlantic City.

The company had $24.2 billion in long-term debt as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A Caesars spokesman declined to comment.

Caesars said in June that it will likely agree to a debt restructuring with bondholders within a year and should have no problem financing a foray into the Japanese market.

The company’s shares closed down 3.4 percent at $11.14 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.