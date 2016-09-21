The marquee sign at Caesars Palace hotel is seen on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

CHICAGO The bankrupt subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O) has offered an additional $1.2 billion to its hold-out creditors in hopes of clearing the way for the casino operator to exit Chapter 11, the company's lawyer told a court hearing on Wednesday.

The settlement offer includes contributions by the private equity firms that control Caesars Entertainment, Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and TPG Capital Management [TPG.UL], as well as Caesars' directors, the bankrupt subsidiary's lawyer told a Chicago Bankruptcy Court.

The bankrupt unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc or CEOC, filed for bankruptcy in January 2015. Creditors have alleged that the parent company and its private equity backers had stripped CEOC of its best hotels and casinos, leaving it unable to pay its $18 billion in debt.

CEOC and its junior bondholders have been battling over the amount the parent company, Apollo and TPG must contribute in exchange for releases from creditors claims.

Prior to Wednesday's hearing, the Caesars parent had offered more than $4 billion to the CEOC's reorganization. Junior creditors say they have claims worth $12.6 billion which they have been pursuing against the parent in New York and Delaware courts.

Shares of Caesars rose as the hearing began and were up more than 13 percent at $7.55 per share in late Nasdaq trading.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Sandra Maler)