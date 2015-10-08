FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruling allows creditor suits to proceed vs. Caesars Entertainment
October 8, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 2 years ago

Ruling allows creditor suits to proceed vs. Caesars Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp must defend lawsuits from hedge fund creditors owed billions of dollars by its bankrupt operating unit, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Thursday, upholding a ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) had asked Judge Robert Gettleman of the U.S. District Court in Chicago to overturn Goldgar’s ruling, saying that the lawsuits are without merit.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

