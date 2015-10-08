Ruling allows creditor suits to proceed vs. Caesars Entertainment

(Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp must defend lawsuits from hedge fund creditors owed billions of dollars by its bankrupt operating unit, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Thursday, upholding a ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) had asked Judge Robert Gettleman of the U.S. District Court in Chicago to overturn Goldgar’s ruling, saying that the lawsuits are without merit.