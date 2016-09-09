The marquee sign at Caesars Palace hotel is seen on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

CHICAGO The mediator trying to resolve the $18 billion bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), a unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), has stepped down, according to a court filing.

Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan had been trying to negotiate a settlement between CEOC creditors and private equity-backed Caesars since March.

His resignation was not the fault of those involved with the case, Farnan said in a letter to CEOC's bankruptcy attorneys. Instead, he blamed the "atypical views" of mediation by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar, who is overseeing the case in Chicago.

"I'm convinced that I can't continue and possibly a new mediator will be able to establish a workable process," Farnan said in the letter, which was included in the filing with the Chicago bankruptcy court.

The resignation adds another twist to the complex case that has pitted some of the most aggressive investors on Wall Street against each other since CEOC filed for bankruptcy in January 2015.

Shares in the Caesars parent were down 3.22 percent at $6.46 in midday trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)