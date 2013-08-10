FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caesars sells $438 million Macau golf course to Pearl Dynasty
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Caesars sells $438 million Macau golf course to Pearl Dynasty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment (CZR.O) has agreed to sell a golf course in Macau to Pearl Dynasty Investment Ltd for $438 million, effectively giving up on its wait for casino operating rights in the Chinese gaming enclave.

The Las Vegas-based company said on Friday it plans to use proceeds to fund other capital expenditures or repurchase debt obligations, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It did not comment further.

This followed a move by Caesars in April to spin off assets, with buyout firms Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and TPG Capital LP investing $250 million each in a new business free from the shackles of the company’s debt, potentially raising up to $1.2 billion for Caesars.

The company was taken private by a consortium led by the two private equity firms in 2008 for $30.7 billion and went public last year. It is struggling to cope with debt topping $20 billion, according to its interim results announced July 30.

Caesars does not own a license to operate casinos in Macau.

The company had bought the land near the territory’s Cotai strip for $578 million in 2007 with the intention of developing a hotel-casino complex, but the Macau government has not increased the six casino operating licenses issued since 2001.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.