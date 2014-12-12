Caesars Entertainment debt restructuring talks reach deadlock

(Reuters) - Certain lenders of Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O) said the gaming company did not reach an agreement with senior bondholders on the terms of a restructuring plan for its largest unit Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.

Late on Thursday, a group of first-lien bank lenders and a bondholder released details of negotiations of the debt-restructuring plan after a confidentiality agreement ended on Dec. 10.

The move effectively ends the talks and frees the lenders to trade the company’s debt because they would no longer have non-public information about the status of the discussions.

A committee representing the first-lien lenders said it reached an oral agreement with the company on a restructuring plan for the unit, but the deal was contingent upon the company reaching a deal with senior bondholders that was acceptable to the lenders. That had not happened yet, the lenders said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Caesars Entertainment had reached a tentative deal with senior bondholders to back its restructuring plan before a mid-January interest-payment deadline.

Caesars spokesman Gary Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caesars, which has been waging a legal battle with its financial creditors over its efforts to restructure operations as it struggles with $25 billion in debt, had earlier warned it may file for bankruptcy if it cannot file a plan to satisfy its creditors.

The world’s largest gaming company on Nov. 19 said it had been discussing a plan with first-lien noteholders to split the operating unit into a REIT and an operating company. Under that plan, first-lien noteholders would receive about 94 percent of what they were owed.

A week later, Caesars said the REIT plan had been superseded by newer proposals and that negotiations were continuing.

Investment funds Elliott Management Corp and Pacific Investment Management Co own a large amount of the gaming company’s senior debt.