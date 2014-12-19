FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caesars Entertainment unit to file for bankruptcy next month
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Caesars Entertainment unit to file for bankruptcy next month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), the main operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, said it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by mid-next month to cut its burgeoning debt.

The proposed transactions will reduce CEOC’s debt to $8.6 billion from about $18.4 billion, the company said.

Other units, including Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties and Caesars Growth Partners, will not be part of the court-supervised process, CEOC said.

Caesars has been negotiating with creditors over its efforts to restructure operations. CEOC said on Monday it would not pay $225 million in bond interest payments, triggering a default on its debt.

The agreement announced on Friday has been signed by all members of its first lien noteholder steering committee, the company said.

CEOC said it would split its U.S.-based assets into two companies — an operating entity and a publicly traded real estate investment trust that will own a newly formed property company.

These steps will slash its annual interest expense by 75 percent to about $450 million. Caesars Entertainment will contribute up to $1.45 billion in cash to CEOC for the restructuring, CEOC said.

Shares of Caesars, valued at $1.90 billion, closed up 2.4 percent on the Nasdaq on Friday. The stock has fallen about 1 percent since Nov. 13, the day before Caesars’ said CEOC would need restructuring.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.