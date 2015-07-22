FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge won't stay creditor lawsuits against Caesars
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 22, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge won't stay creditor lawsuits against Caesars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers leave the cabin after riding the 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, in Las Vegas, Nevada April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp must defend creditor lawsuits claiming up to $11 billion after a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Chicago denied a request to put those cases on hold while the casino company’s operating unit remains in bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said on Wednesday he would deny Caesars’ request to stay the creditor lawsuits in New York and Delaware courts. Caesars has said it may join its operating unit in bankruptcy if those lawsuits were not put on hold.

Shares of Caesars traded on Nasdaq fell more than 50 percent following the ruling, to $3.80 per share.

Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.