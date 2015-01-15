FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delaware judge stays Caesars bankruptcy case
January 15, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Delaware judge stays Caesars bankruptcy case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Caesars Palace casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, is seen in a file picture taken July 14, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Files

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge said on Thursday he would issue a modified stay order that would prevent the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp from moving ahead as planned with its bankruptcy, filed earlier in the day in Chicago.

The operating unit’s bankruptcy plan is opposed by junior noteholders, a group of large hedge funds, who filed an involuntary bankruptcy against the unit on Monday in Delaware.

Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware, said he expected his order would allow Caesars’ operating unit to seek routine “first-day” orders on an interim basis, but not final orders.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
