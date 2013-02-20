Credit Agricole sees significantly positive 2013 result

Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet (L) and Chairman Jean-Marie Sander attend the French bank's 2012 annual results presentation in Montrouge near Paris February 20, 2013. Credit Agricole posted a 6.5 billion-euro ($8.68 billion) full-year loss, the worst since the French bank went public in 2001, as taxes on the sale of its Greek unit pushed the bank deeper than expected into the red. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) expects to achieve a “significantly positive” result this year, finance head Bernard Delpit said on Wednesday.

Delpit, speaking at a news conference following the publication of 2012 results, did not give a precise target.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet added that the bank was “working to respond to the external inquiries” relating to Libor and Euribor, adding that the bank had made no specific provisions for expenses concerning the probes.