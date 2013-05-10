Wall Street law firm resigns from Rutgers investigation

(Reuters) - The Wall Street law firm hired to probe how Rutgers University handled the scandal surrounding former head basketball coach Mike Rice has resigned.

Cahill Gordon & Reindel, hired last month to conduct an independent review of how university officials responded to allegations that Rice physically and verbally abused his players, resigned on May 3.

Rutgers announced the news on Tuesday, citing a potential conflict of interest. The University said it had hired another firm, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, to replace Cahill.

Cahill Gordon spokeswoman Lynn Tellefsen said the firm withdrew after realizing that it had previously been represented in a matter by the New Jersey-based law firm Connell Foley, which likely would have been one focus of Cahill’s investigation for Rutgers.

(This May 9 story has been corrected in the 4th paragraph to make clear Connell Foley previously represented Cahill Gordon, not vice versa)