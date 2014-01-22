FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo buys back financing portfolio from Volksbanken
January 22, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

CA Immo buys back financing portfolio from Volksbanken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo (CAIV.VI) has bought back a financing portfolio worth a nominal 428 million euros ($580 million) from Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI, it said on Wednesday, giving no other financial details.

Secured real estate loans of CA Immo units in eastern Europe and unsecured financing at the holding company level each account for around half of the amount, it said.

CA Immo finance chief Florian Nowotny said the deal would strengthen the structure of its balance sheet and let the group quickly utilize funds from property sales in recent weeks.

“As early as the first quarter of 2014, we will feel the benefit of a lasting reduction in payable interest,” he added in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

