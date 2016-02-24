FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caisse CEO says open to further Bombardier investment
February 24, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Caisse CEO says open to further Bombardier investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is open to investing further in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) but does not intend to provide more funding in the immediate future, Chief Executive Michael Sabia told reporters.

Quebec’s public pension fund manager agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Bombardier’s rail business for $1.5 billion in November, providing a bigger cash cushion for Bombardier’s planemaking unit.

Asked if the Caisse would invest in Bombardier Inc, Sabia said: “Are we open? Yes. Are we going to increase our level of investment in Bombardier Inc very soon? Probably not. We have an important investment in a subsidiary of Bombardier. For now, that represents significant exposure.”

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
