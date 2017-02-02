Brazil's Caixa suspends insurance unit IPO plan to focus on turnaround

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Caixa Econômica Federal's plans to list insurance and annuity unit Caixa Seguridade Participações SA have been suspended for an indefinite period to help the state-controlled bank focus on a turnaround at the subsidiary, a senior executive said on Thursday.

This is the third time that Caixa Econômica [CEF.UL] has halted the initial public offering of the unit since plans were first unveiled in 2015. Raphael Rezende, Caixa Seguridade's chief executive officer, told Reuters he will focus on revamping sales channels as a way to boost profitability for the coming quarters.