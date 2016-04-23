Portugal minister says BPI shareholders resume talks after row

CaixaBank's logo is seen at the company's headquarters, next to a streetlight, in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LISBON (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank and the daughter of the Angolan president have resumed contacts on a solution that would allow Portugal’s Banco BPI to offload its risky Angolan assets and meet EU regulations, Portugal’s economy minister said in a weekend radio interview.

Talks on a deal between the two main BPI shareholders, which envisaged Caixabank buying Isabel dos Santos’ stake in the bank, collapsed last Sunday. That prompted an intervention by the Portuguese government, which only exacerbated an already uneasy situation that could have political and diplomatic implications.

Caixabank launched a takeover bid for BPI on Monday after the government changed a law on shareholder voting rights that helped Caixabank’s bid, but irritated the Angolan side, which is reportedly preparing to retaliate.

But Portuguese Economy Minister Manuel Caldeira Cabral told TSF radio that “work on bringing the parties together has resumed”.

“All the shareholders are interested in finding a solution. The leading shareholders also believe (that it is possible), or they would not be talking again to try to find solutions,” he said, adding that the government was not involved this time.

Dos Santos, daughter of Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, earlier accused Portugal’s government of making an “unprecedented and clearly partial” decision on voting rights, which allows Caixabank to vote with its full 44 percent stake versus dos Santos’ 18 percent. A 20 percent voting rights cap has previously allowed her to oppose takeover bids.

Expresso weekly newspaper said on Saturday that President dos Santos has a decree ready to be sanctioned that would take control of Angolan bank BFA away from BPI by capping the Portuguese lender’s voting rights.

Angolan telecom firm Unitel, where Isabel dos Santos is a key shareholder, would then assume control of the lucrative BFA. Unitel owns the other 49.9 percent stake in BFA.

Expresso also cited a source at the Angolan central bank as saying that the country was considering freezing currency transfers by thousands of Portuguese working in Angola - a former Portuguese colony.

BPI is facing troubles due to its lucrative business in Angola because of a change in European rules on exposure to the African country, demanding that all such risky exposures are to be fully provisioned for. It faces hefty daily fines if it fails to comply.