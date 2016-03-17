Caixabank and dos Santos close to agreement on BPI: source

CaixaBank's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LISBON (Reuters) - Caixabank (CABK.MC) and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are moving towards a deal for the Spanish bank to buy her stake in Portugal’s Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) after months of wrangling, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

The sides have a draft agreement, not yet finalised, the source said. Under the outline deal, Caixabank would buy dos Santos’ 18.6 percent stake in BPI while she would buy a stake in BPI’s Angolan unit BFA through Unitel, the Angolan telecoms firm she controls.

Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman according to Forbes, is the daughter of Angola’s long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and has various investments in Portugal.

BPI shares reversed early losses on the news and were flat at 1.2650 euros a share at 1130 GMT.

Caixabank is the largest shareholder in BPI with a 44.1 percent stake and if it buys out dos Santos, it would have to launch a full takeover bid for the remainder of BPI. Sources have said Caixabank made an offer to dos Santos in January for her stake.

Caixabank would not comment.

The source with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named, said the positions of Caixabank and dos Santos were getting nearer.

“It is in the final phase, but it is still just a draft agreement, and it is not yet concluded as the financial conditions, the guarantees and authorizations are not yet completely agreed,” the source said. “As long as everything is not defined there is no agreement.”

According to the source, the draft agreement does not foresee that Unitel would buy all of BPI’s 50.1 percent stake in BFA but only take control of the business.

The Spanish bank launched a bid last year for the 56 percent of BPI it did not already own at a price of 1.329 euros per share. Dos Santos’ holding company Santoro rejected the bid.

The two investors have been in dispute for months over an existing 20 percent cap on Caixabank’s voting rights.

BPI has a controlling stake in Angolan bank BFA with a 50.1 percent stake, while Unitel owns the other 49.9 percent. Dos Santos has tried to buy 10 percent of BFA from BPI.

On April 10 European authorities will require banks to fully provision for Angolan assets and a failure by BPI to offload its assets there by then could lead to heavy costs.

BPI’s bigger rival Millennium bcp (BCP.LS) last October gave up its controlling stake in Banco Millennium Angola in a merger operation, but kept a 20 percent stake of the resulting entity.