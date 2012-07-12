Cal Dive shares fall after weak second-quarter EBITDA view

(Reuters) - Shares of oilfield services provider Cal Dive International DVR.N fell 26 percent on Thursday after it warned production disruptions caused by inclement weather will hit second-quarter earnings.

The company’s shares fell 26 percent to $2.09 early on Thursday, making it one of the top losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cal Dive second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization will be about $10.5 million, below the current average market estimate of about $12.9 million, the company said in a statement.

Cal Dive’s equipment was idled in the latter part of June after the Tropical Storm Debby hit the Gulf of Mexico.