FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Caledonia Investments to pay $480,000 to settle U.S. antitrust charges
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Caledonia Investments to pay $480,000 to settle U.S. antitrust charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Trade Commission building is seen in Washington on March 4, 2012.Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN.L) has agreed to pay $480,000 to resolve charges that it failed to report to antitrust enforcers share purchases that it made in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

Caledonia, an investment trust company which is based in London, handled 2008 purchases of shares of Texas-based Bristow Group Inc by properly reporting them, and did not need to report later purchases.

But in 2014, Caledonia acquired 3,650 additional voting shares in Bristow, which provides industrial aviation services, but failed to notify antitrust authorities.

Caledonia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The FTC noted in its press release that the company said that the failure to report the purchase was inadvertent. The commission said it still pursued the matter because Caledonia had failed to notify authorities about a 1996 stock purchase.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.