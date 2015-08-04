Pipeline company Caliber Midstream ends sale process: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Pipeline operator Caliber Midstream Partners LP scrapped plans to sell itself after it failed to attract a high-enough offer, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company, owned by private equity firm First Reserve Corp and oil and gas exploration and production company Triangle Petroleum Corporation TPLM.A, was exploring a sale for as much as $1 billion, including debt, Reuters had reported in April.

Caliber was working with Credit Suisse Group AG to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported, adding that the sale had entered the final bidding stage when Caliber's advisers told bidders last week that it was ending the auction. (bloom.bg/1MLBNGD)

The deal fell through partly because the potential buyers were nervous about the production outlook for Triangle Petroleum, Caliber’s main customer, Bloomberg said.

Triangle Petroleum and First Reserve officials were not immediately available for comment.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Caliber has more than 250 miles (400 km) of pipelines in McKenzie County, North Dakota. It offers transport and storage to oil and gas producers in the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations.

First Reserve and Triangle formed Caliber in 2012 with an initial investment of $100 million. Since then, they have committed an additional $114 million to the joint venture.

Triangle, which has a market capitalization of $266 million, has a 28.3 percent stake in Caliber, while First Reserve owns the rest.