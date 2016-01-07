California teacher's aide charged with assaulting boy, 9

(Reuters) - A teacher’s aide at a San Francisco-area school for developmentally disabled children was facing child abuse charges on Thursday for an assault on a nine-year-old student that was captured on video, police said.

Police said Kamaljot Kaur, 26, of Antioch, was arrested after they interviewed witnesses and watched the cell phone video. The video, which was posted online, shows two men holding the child by his arms and legs as a woman hits him on the head.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Tobinworld School in the East Bay city of Antioch, a non-profit school for children and young adults with emotional, behavioral or developmental problems, police said.

The victim lives in Oakland. He had no visible injuries, Antioch police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to police by the school’s administration, the statement said.

Kaur could not immediately be reached for comment. It was unclear if she had found a lawyer.