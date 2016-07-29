FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two dead in California crash of medical transport plane
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 29, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Two dead in California crash of medical transport plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least two people died in the crash of a medical transport plane in northern California on Friday after a report of cockpit smoke, authorities and a media report said.

A search team found a crash site north of McKinleyville, about 200 miles north of San Francisco, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"At this time at least two fatalities have been confirmed," it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot of the twin-engine Piper PA31 reported smoke in the cockpit early on Friday during a flight from Crescent City, California, to Oakland.

The pilot said he was returning to Crescent City and radar contact was lost. Four people were believed aboard, the FAA said in a statement.

NBC News reported the plane was operated by REACH Air Medical Services, of Santa Rosa, California. A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.