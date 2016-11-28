SAN FRANCISCO A United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo experienced an engine problem shortly after takeoff on Monday and returned to San Francisco International Airport, where it landed safely, airline and federal aviation officials said.

No injuries were reported from the incident on flight United 837, which ended with the safe touchdown of the four-engine Boeing Co 747 aircraft shortly before 1:45 p.m..

A United Airlines spokeswoman, Erin Benson, said the plane was carrying 202 passengers and 15 crew members. The Federal Aviation Administration initially reported that 231 people were aboard the jet.

The aircraft made a "normal" landing at San Francisco airport, and the pilot told air traffic controllers that the plane had experienced a "compressor stall" in one of its engines, according to control tower conversations monitored on specialist website liveatc.net.

Benson also cited a stalled compressor in one of the engines as the reason for the plane's return and said the airline could not confirm media reports of smoke or fire from the incident.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the problem occurred with the "inboard engine on the left side" of the plane. He gave no further details.

Local ABC News affiliate KGO-TV reported that one of the engines had caught fire and was shut down soon after takeoff. Live television coverage of the plane's landing showed no sign of smoke or flames.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco, Steve Gorman and Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles, Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Andrew Hay)