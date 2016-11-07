Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the FBI. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES The man who walked into a Los Angeles International Airport terminal and opened fire with an assault rifle in 2013, killing a security screener and wounding three other people, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison plus 60 years without parole.

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 26, pleaded guilty to murder of a federal officer and 10 other criminal counts in September under a deal in which prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

The Transportation Security Administration agent slain in the November 2013 shooting rampage, Gerardo Hernandez, became the first TSA officer killed in the line of duty.

Ciancia, who was from New Jersey, was himself badly wounded in a gunfight with airport police that ended his shooting spree.

It was the worst such incident at LAX since 2002, when an Egyptian-born gunman opened fire at the ticket counter of the Israeli airline, El Al, killing a flight attendant and a passenger before he was shot and killed.

Investigators said in court documents they had found a handwritten letter signed by Ciancia in his bag that addressed TSA officials, writing that he wanted to "instill fear in your traitorous minds."

