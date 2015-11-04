FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Active shooter nearby affects flights at San Diego airport
November 4, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Active shooter nearby affects flights at San Diego airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A full ground stop was issued at San Diego International Airport with no flights arriving on Wednesday because of police activity surrounding an active shooter situation at an apartment nearby, the airport said on Twitter.

“Due to police activity near the airport, a ground stop is in effect for all arriving aircraft. Check with your airline before coming to SAN,” the airport said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, police SWAT team members surrounded an apartment in the city’s Midtown area where authorities said a gunman armed with a high-powered rifle was “contained” after shooting at officers responding to a domestic incident.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler

