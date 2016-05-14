Three killed in California when Amtrak train slams pickup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Three people were killed on Friday when an Amtrak train slammed into their pickup truck near Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer Javier Ruvalcaba said investigators were still at the scene of the noontime crash late on Friday afternoon, and that few details were available yet.

The passenger train was traveling at about 79 miles per hour when it hit the pickup truck, whose driver was attempting to cross the tracks, the Fresno Bee reported, citing CHP Sergeant Lloyd Pratt.

The names of those killed would not likely be released before Monday, the newspaper reported, citing Pratt. All three were men, the newspaper said.

The conductor of the train was mildly injured but did not require a trip to the hospital, the newspaper reported.