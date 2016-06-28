FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family dogs kill 3-day-old girl in California
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 28, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Family dogs kill 3-day-old girl in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A newborn girl was killed by two of her family’s dogs after her mother left her alone on a couch for a few minutes in her home in central California on Monday, local media reported.

The mother, thinking the dogs were chained in the back yard, had left the door open to cool the house, police spokesman Daniel Macias told the Fresno Bee newspaper.

She was attacked at 12:30 a.m. and died in a hospital, the paper reported.

“At this point, we believe it was an unfortunate accident,” Macias said.

The dogs - both thought to be Shar-Pei-pitbull mixes - belonged to the three-day-old baby’s uncle, the paper reported.

An official with the Central California Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the dogs would be euthanized.

(The story corrects breed of dogs to Shar-Pei-pitbull mixes)

Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.