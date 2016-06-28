Family dogs kill 3-day-old girl in California

(Reuters) - A newborn girl was killed by two of her family’s dogs after her mother left her alone on a couch for a few minutes in her home in central California on Monday, local media reported.

The mother, thinking the dogs were chained in the back yard, had left the door open to cool the house, police spokesman Daniel Macias told the Fresno Bee newspaper.

She was attacked at 12:30 a.m. and died in a hospital, the paper reported.

“At this point, we believe it was an unfortunate accident,” Macias said.

The dogs - both thought to be Shar-Pei-pitbull mixes - belonged to the three-day-old baby’s uncle, the paper reported.

An official with the Central California Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the dogs would be euthanized.

(The story corrects breed of dogs to Shar-Pei-pitbull mixes)