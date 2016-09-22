U.S. Coast Guard investigates sheen on bay near San Francisco

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday was investigating two oil sheens in the San Francisco Bay area, one of which is in the vicinity of a Phillips 66 refinery, the federal maritime safety agency said.

Early Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard spotted a sheen that was more than a mile long and 40 yards wide in northern San Pablo Bay. It later discovered a second sheen near Phillips 66's Rodeo, California refinery, the agency said in a news release.

The Coast Guard has not determined the source of either sheen.

Phillips 66 shut a marine terminal at its Rodeo refinery near San Francisco after discovering an oily sheen on the water near the plant, company spokesman Dennis Nuss said in an email.

A tanker is berthed at the Phillips 66 Rodeo refinery terminal but it was unclear if the ship caused the sheen, Nuss said. The volume of material released is still under investigation.