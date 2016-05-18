FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Black bear captured near junior high school in California
May 18, 2016

Black bear captured near junior high school in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A black bear wandered on sidewalks and climbed trees on Wednesday in the Southern California city of Rancho Cucamonga, causing a scare at a nearby junior high school, police said.

California Fish and Wildlife officers shot the 100-pound to 140-pound (45-kg to 64-kg) animal with tranquilizer darts, causing it to stumble to the ground and doze off, said deputy Jacob Bailey, a spokesman for the city’s police department.

They later released the bear on a nearby mountain, he said.

Rancho Cucamonga, less than 40 miles (64 km) east of Los Angeles in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, has, like other California cities, been visited before by bears.

But this one caused more of a concern than usual because it came so close to the junior high, where students had to be escorted to class, Bailey said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler

