Bodies of two women discovered in Los Angeles park

(Reuters) - The bodies of two women were discovered in a Los Angeles park on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police received a call at 2:21 p.m. from a citizen reporting two dead bodies discovered near each other at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, a large open space in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles, police spokesman Officer Aareon Jefferson said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, Jefferson said.

Police did not provide any additional details on the women or the possible cause of death.

Local TV station KTLA reported that the bodies, which appear to be clothed, were located just a few dozen feet from a trail.