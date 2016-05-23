FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty injured in southern California bus accident
#U.S.
May 23, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Twenty injured in southern California bus accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twenty people were injured when the bus carrying them rolled over on a highway in southern California on Sunday, authorities said.

The bus was part of a convoy taking about 200 people from a retreat in the Big Bear recreation area back to a church in Downey, California, local media reported.

The accident occurred in San Bernardino County on highway 330, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said, without going into details on what cause it.

Six people suffered major injuries, but none were thought to be life-threatening, authorities added.

Reporting by Chris Michaud

