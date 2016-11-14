FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CalPERS chief sees volatility until Trump implements plans
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Retirement News
November 14, 2016 / 7:17 PM / 9 months ago

CalPERS chief sees volatility until Trump implements plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The California Public Employees' Retirement System's chief investment officer advised the pension fund on Monday to prepare for "greater uncertainty and volatility" until U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and Congress implement their policy plans.

Ted Eliopoulos told a meeting of the fund's investment board that Trump's plans would likely be “positive for growth and corporate earnings,” but “the devil will be in the details, and we don’t know the details.”

Trump has indicated he would prioritize a broad mix of policies, including tax cuts, infrastructure spending, the repeal or lessening of Dodd-Frank financial regulation, and changes to global trade arrangements.

Decisions made by the new administration and Congress will have “a significant impact on matters small and large” for CalPERS and for investors globally, Eliopoulos said during a live Webcast of the meeting, the board's first since the U.S. presidential election last week.

But it is “much too early to talk with precision about these implications since we know very little,” Eliopoulos added.

“We do need to be prepared to address a much different policy environment, new economic and investment challenges and opportunities and be ready to adjust, act, and govern ourselves accordingly,” said Eliopoulos.

CalPERS is the nation’s largest public pension fund with approximately $300.7 billion of total fund market value.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.