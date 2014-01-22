U.S. appeals court won't revisit California ethanol ruling

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday refused to revisit a ruling which upheld California’s low carbon fuel standards regarding ethanol, according to a court filing.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco had upheld California’s regulations last year. In a decision released on Wednesday, the 9th Circuit refused to rehear the case before a larger panel of judges. The case could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.