FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Helen Chavez, widow of late labor leader Cesar Chavez, dies at 88
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2016 / 9:48 AM / a year ago

Helen Chavez, widow of late labor leader Cesar Chavez, dies at 88

File photo of U.S. President Barack Obama touring the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument walking with the widow of Chavez, Helen F. Chavez (C), and his son, Paul F. Chavez (L), in Keene, California, as part of his three day campaign swing in California and Ohio, October 8, 2012.Larry Downing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Helen Chavez, the widow of the late labor leader Cesar Chavez, died in California at age 88 on Monday, said the United Farm Workers of America, an labor organization that her husband helped start.

Chavez died at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, where she was surrounded by family members, the union said in as statement. It did not indicate a cause of death.

The couple was married in 1948, after he was discharged from the U.S. Navy, and eventually would have eight children. In 1962, they moved to Delano, where he organized farm workers and helped start what would become the United Farm Workers of America.

In 1965, Chavez helped lead a strike of table and wine grape growers over poor pay and conditions, a movement in which she played a vital role, the labor group said.

"Her consistent humility, selflessness, quiet heroism and fiery perseverance were at the heart of the movement she helped build," the organization said.

Cesar Chavez died in 1993 in Arizona.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.