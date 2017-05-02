FILE PHOTO: One Goh is seen in this handout booking photo from the Alameda County Sheriffs Department provided April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alameda County Sheriff's Department/Handout/File Photo

A former California nursing student was convicted on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder for a 2012 mass shooting in which he killed seven people and wounded three at Oikos University, a Christian college in Oakland.

The defendant, One Goh, 48, certified as mentally unfit to stand trial until last month, faces a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole under his plea agreement with prosecutors, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Formal sentencing of Goh, who according to survivors of the massacre told his victims to "get in line and I'm going to kill you all," is expected on July 14.

He walked into the reception area of the college on April 2, 2012, armed with a .45-caliber pistol, forced a receptionist at gunpoint into his former classroom and opened fire. He was arrested a short time later in the neighboring city of Alameda.

The shooting ranked at the time as the deadliest episode of gun violence to strike an American college campus since 2007, when a student at Virginia Tech University killed 32 people and wounded 25 others.

The death toll at Oikos has since been surpassed by a 2015 shooting rampage at Umpqua Community College in southwestern Oregon, where a gunman killed nine people before police shot him to death.

Authorities said Goh became angry with Oikos, which has ties to the Korean-American Christian community in the San Francisco Bay area, after he dropped out of nursing school there in 2011 and administrators refused to refund his tuition.

The defendant was born Su Nam Ko in South Korea, but changed his name in 2002 while living in Falls Church, Virginia, declaring in court records at the time: "I do not like my current name because (Su) sounds like girl's name."

In court on Tuesday, he entered a plea of no contest, the legal equivalent of a guilty in California, to seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted premeditated murder.

According to the district attorney's office, he faces a sentence of seven consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 271 years to life.

A judge declared Goh incompetent to stand trial in January 2013 based on the findings of two doctors. A competency trial found him still mentally unfit in December 2015, but that finding was reversed in April and criminal proceedings against him were reinstated.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)