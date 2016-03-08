FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco commuter train derails, 14 injured
#U.S.
March 8, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

San Francisco commuter train derails, 14 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the Alameda County Fire Department is pictured at the scene of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train derailment at a creek in Niles Canyon in this handout released by the department March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alameda County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Fourteen people were hurt, four seriously, when a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train derailed on Monday night after hitting a downed tree on the tracks, sending one of the train cars into a creek, fire and rail officials said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said all 214 passengers had been taken off the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train, which derailed around 7:30 p.m.

None of the injuries suffered was life-threatening, the department said.

Photos posted on the fire department’s Twitter account show one of the train cars half-submerged in a creek in Niles Canyon, a remote area outside the community of Sunol.

The train struck a tree on the tracks, causing it to derail, ACE said in a statement, while traveling from San Jose to Stockton. All ACE service was suspended on Tuesday, the rail line said in a Twitter message.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
