10 months ago
Two U.S. Marine fighter jets collide over ocean near San Diego
#U.S.
November 9, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

Two U.S. Marine fighter jets collide over ocean near San Diego

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets collided over the Pacific Ocean near San Diego while flying a training mission from the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar, military officials said on Wednesday.

One of the pilots ejected from his aircraft following the collision at 11:43 a.m. and was recovered about an hour later by search and rescue teams from the USS Carl Vinson who received his distress call, the base said in a statement.

The second pilot was able to land his jet safely at the Naval Air Station North Island, according to the statement from Miramar.

Both pilots were taken to medical facilities for observation and were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The base is home to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler

