Police seek man who slammed dog on L.A. sidewalk, killing it

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police in Los Angeles are looking for a man who killed a small dog by punching it and throwing it on a sidewalk several times, after the animal jumped out of a van the suspect was driving, officials said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s animal cruelty task force is investigating the slaying of the animal, which occurred on May 14, a police statement said.

A witness that day saw a dog jump from a Dodge Caravan in working-class East Los Angeles and then a balding man got out of the van and chased the animal, police said.

When he caught and killed it, the man who stood at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall left the small dog on the pavement, climbed into his van and drove off, police said.

The police statement said investigators were looking for tips from the public to find the dog’s killer, and that the city of Los Angeles aggressively prosecutes animal cruelty.