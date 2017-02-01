FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
L.A. police kill man after stabbing rampage leaves three injured
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 1, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

L.A. police kill man after stabbing rampage leaves three injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles police on Tuesday shot and killed a man after a stabbing rampage that left three people injured along Sunset Boulevard, a bustling thoroughfare in American's second-largest city, police said.

The unidentified man in his 30s was suspected of stabbing a bicyclist with a knife at about 2 p.m. in the Hollywood neighborhood before walking into a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant where he stabbed two other people, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

Officers entered the restaurant and attempted to subdue the suspect with a Taser stun gun. They then shot the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

Two victims were in critical condition but the injuries to the third were not life-threatening, police said on social network Twitter.

Police said they believed the suspect did not know the victims and appeared to have no clear motive for the attack.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.