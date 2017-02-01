L.A. police kill man after stabbing rampage leaves three injured

(Reuters) - Los Angeles police on Tuesday shot and killed a man after a stabbing rampage that left three people injured along Sunset Boulevard, a bustling thoroughfare in American's second-largest city, police said.

The unidentified man in his 30s was suspected of stabbing a bicyclist with a knife at about 2 p.m. in the Hollywood neighborhood before walking into a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant where he stabbed two other people, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

Officers entered the restaurant and attempted to subdue the suspect with a Taser stun gun. They then shot the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

Two victims were in critical condition but the injuries to the third were not life-threatening, police said on social network Twitter.

Police said they believed the suspect did not know the victims and appeared to have no clear motive for the attack.