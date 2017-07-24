California teen driver arrested after fatal crash she reportedly livestreamed

Obdulia Sanchez is seen in a police booking photo from the Merced County Sheriff's Department in Merced, California July 24, 2017. Merced County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS.

(Please be advised that this story contains language in paragraphs 6, 7, 8 that may be offensive to readers)

By Chris Kenning

(Reuters) - A California teen driver who reportedly shot live video before and after a crash that killed a 14-year-old passenger was charged with manslaughter, police said on Monday.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, was booked into the Merced County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She was being held on a $300,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if she had retained an attorney.

The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that she was driving two 14-year-old girls on Friday near Los Banos, California, around 6:40 p.m. According to media reports one of the girls was the driver's sister.

Local media reported that she was livestreaming herself as she drove and rapped to music.

Police said in the statement that the 2003 Buick drifted off the edge of the road and Sanchez over-corrected, sending the car through a barbed-wire fence. It then overturned. Both passengers, who police said were not wearing seat belts, were ejected.

KFSN-TV reported that a live Instagram video showed a girl on the ground. It posted a video of a girl bloodied and unconscious. A female is heard in the video saying, "Hey, everybody, if I go to fucking jail for life, you already know why."

"My sister is fucking dying. Look. I fucking love my sister to death. I don't give a fuck."

"Jacqueline, please wake up!" she is heard saying in the video. "I love you, rest in peace, sweetie. If you don't survive, baby, I am so fucking sorry."

The California Highway Patrol said in its statement, "Investigators are aware of the possibility of video evidence located on social media. Investigators are looking into the validity of these reports and will provide updates as they become available."

The Merced County Sheriff told KFSN that the girl who died was Jacqueline Sanchez. Police would not say if the driver and Sanchez were related.

The other passenger had major right leg trauma, according to a police report. It said Obdulia Sanchez had complained chest and leg pain.

A Gofundme page set up to pay for funeral expenses for Jacqueline Sanchez Estrada. The creator of the page did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.