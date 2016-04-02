FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles area man charged with killing gay son
April 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles area man charged with killing gay son

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Los Angeles area man has been charged with murdering his son, who he had previously threatened to kill because he was gay, prosecutors said.

Shehada Issa, 69, was charged in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday with willful, deliberate and premeditated murder in the death of his 29-year-old gay son, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Issa, who is being held without bail, faces life in prison without parole if he is convicted.

According to prosecutors, police found Shehada’s son Amir Issa shot dead outside of the family’s house in North Hills, California, on March 29. Shehada Issa had threatened to kill his son on prior occasions because he was gay, they said.

The body of Amir’s mother was found inside the house, but the investigation into her death is ongoing, according to the district attorney.

North Hills is a community of 57,000 people about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

