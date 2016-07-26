Los Angeles police officer hurt during gun fight: police

(Reuters) - A police officer in Los Angeles was injured during a gun fight on the southeast side of the city late on Monday, the department said, though it was unclear if he had been shot.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said on Twitter that an officer was in hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, but did not disclose details about the incident.

Beck did not say how the officer was injured nor if any arrests had been made. Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

"Initial accounts ... suggest that our brave ... officers endured a fierce gun battle requiring unwavering courage," Beck said in a Tweet.