FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Los Angeles police officer hurt during gun fight: police
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 26, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles police officer hurt during gun fight: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A police officer in Los Angeles was injured during a gun fight on the southeast side of the city late on Monday, the department said, though it was unclear if he had been shot.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said on Twitter that an officer was in hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, but did not disclose details about the incident.

Beck did not say how the officer was injured nor if any arrests had been made. Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

"Initial accounts ... suggest that our brave ... officers endured a fierce gun battle requiring unwavering courage," Beck said in a Tweet.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.