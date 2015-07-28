California foreign crude imports drop as ANS rises

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California imported 70 million barrels of crude from foreign countries during the first three months of the year, 5 million barrels less than the year before, as refineries brought in more Alaskan crude, data obtained by Reuters shows.

California imported 20 million barrels of Alaskan North Slope (ANS) crude in the first quarter of 2015, up 3.5 million barrels from the same period last year, according to data provided by the California Energy Commission (CEC).

California, the state that uses the most gasoline, relies on outside sources for the majority of crude processed at its 14 gasoline-making refineries.

A temporary increase in ANS production earlier this year likely accounted for the higher consumption in California, said Sandy Fielden, an analyst with RBN Energy.

“ANS production has been on a long slow decline but West Coast refineries were pretty much built to process that crude - so if they can get it - they will run it,” Fielden said.

A spate of refinery outages this year, including the February explosion at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrel per day refinery in Torrance that continues to impact its gasoline producing abilities, led to reduced demand for crude and an increase in gasoline imports early this year, Fielden said.

Dave Hackett, president of oil logistics company Stillwater Associates, said the increase in imports of crude by rail to refineries in the Pacific Northwest displaced more expensive waterborne ANS barrels.

“The ANS was pushed down to California, out to Hawaii and some was exported to Asia,” Hackett said.

The CEC does not yet have a breakdown of the origin of the foreign crude. Last year, California imported 36 percent of its foreign oil from Saudi Arabia, 22 percent from Iraq and 17 percent from Ecuador.