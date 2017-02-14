White House says Trump keeping close eye on California dam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was keeping a close eye on the California's Lake Oroville Dam, the White House said on Tuesday, as crews worked to shore up an overflow channel and drain the reservoir at the dam.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the administration would "make sure we are doing everything we can to attend to this matter." He said the crisis was evidence that the nation needed to overhaul its infrastructure, one of Trump's key domestic goals.