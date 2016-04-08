FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coffee and canines at California dog cafe
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 8, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Coffee and canines at California dog cafe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Billed as a first of its kind in the United States, a dog cafe has opened its doors in Los Angeles, offering coffee and pooch play time.

    At The Dog Cafe, customers can buy their hot drink and then head to an adjacent, puppy-filled room to spend time with the dogs, all of which are up for adoption after they were rescued and rehabilitated by cafe owner Sarah Wolfgang and her staff.

    “I actually grew up in Korea and I frequented a lot of dog cafes there and I really got involved in animal rescue work there. And when I came here, I visited a shelter within the first month that I was here,” she said.

    “I realized that there was such a greater intake of dogs than there were adoptions. And I was like, what’s a good way to combat this? And so I was like, why not bring a little bit of home back from Korea here but implement the dog adoption aspect of things as well.”

    To visit the cafe, customers pay an entrance fee of $10 that gives them a hot drink and just under an hour with the pooches.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.