Two teens swept out to sea from San Francisco beach presumed dead

(Reuters) - Two teenagers swept out to sea over the weekend from a beach in San Francisco were presumed dead from drowning, a Coast Guard official said on Sunday after an extensive search for the missing boys.

The boys, both 17 years old, entered the sea with three other friends on Saturday. Three of the group made it back to shore while the two, considered weak swimmers, did not, the official said.

The search on land, sea and air included Coast Guard lifeboats, a cutter and a helicopter. The San Francisco Fire Department, police and park police also joined in the search.

The names of the two teenagers have not been released.

The five had locked arms, walked into the surf and were separated after they were knocked down by a large wave, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter was quoted as saying by television station KNTV. Baxter said the area is known for having strong currents.