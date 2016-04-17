FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two teens swept out to sea from San Francisco beach presumed dead
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 17, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Two teens swept out to sea from San Francisco beach presumed dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two teenagers swept out to sea over the weekend from a beach in San Francisco were presumed dead from drowning, a Coast Guard official said on Sunday after an extensive search for the missing boys.

The boys, both 17 years old, entered the sea with three other friends on Saturday. Three of the group made it back to shore while the two, considered weak swimmers, did not, the official said.

The search on land, sea and air included Coast Guard lifeboats, a cutter and a helicopter. The San Francisco Fire Department, police and park police also joined in the search.

The names of the two teenagers have not been released.

The five had locked arms, walked into the surf and were separated after they were knocked down by a large wave, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter was quoted as saying by television station KNTV. Baxter said the area is known for having strong currents.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.