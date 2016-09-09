U.S., California reach deal on education for English learners

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it reached a deal on Friday with California education authorities to ensure language instruction opportunities for the roughly 1.4 million students learning English in the state's public schools.
The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement the agreement with the California Department of Education and the California State Board of Education would also improve compliance monitoring systems for language instruction services to the affected students.
