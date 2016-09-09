FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., California reach deal on education for English learners
September 9, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

U.S., California reach deal on education for English learners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it reached a deal on Friday with California education authorities to ensure language instruction opportunities for the roughly 1.4 million students learning English in the state's public schools.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement the agreement with the California Department of Education and the California State Board of Education would also improve compliance monitoring systems for language instruction services to the affected students.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

