Two escaped California inmates believed in San Jose: official
January 30, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Two escaped California inmates believed in San Jose: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The two remaining inmates who escaped a week ago from a maximum-security jail in Southern California are believed to be hiding out in the Bay Area city of San Jose, officials said on Friday.

All three of the fugitives - Bac Duong, Hossein Nayeri and Jonathan Tieu - were reportedly seen in the San Jose area, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Jeff Hallock told reporters on Friday.

Duong, 43, gave himself up to police in Santa Ana, California, shortly before noon, officials said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler

